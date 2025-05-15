What happens in Suhrawardy Udyan in broad daylight

Suhrawardy Udyan is one of the largest parks in the capital. It attracts many people daily who come to walk, relax, or play. It is also a go-to place for the Dhaka University students due to its proximity to the campus. But the park has become a haven for drug addicts due to the lack of security. Drug peddling and consumption take place openly inside the park.

Not only drugs, hundreds of illegal shops have been set up inside the park, allegedly as part of an extortion racket. Incidents of snatching occur frequently. Over the years, several murders have also taken place here.

The park is unclean, with garbage scattered across the grounds, and human waste here and there. Overall, it is not suitable for the general public. Still, many visit, as there are few open spaces in the capital. It is also a prominent venue for political gatherings.

Historically, the Suhrawardy Udyan was known as the Race Course Maidan, and used as a venue for horse racing. It is the place where the Pakistani military surrendered on 16 December 1971. After the independence, the park was renamed ‘Suhrawardy Udyan’ in honor of the prominent politician Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy.