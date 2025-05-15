What happens in Suhrawardy Udyan in broad daylight
While visiting the Suhrawardy Udyan at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, it was seen that a middle-aged man was consuming drugs near the Muktamancha. The stench could be felt from a distance. A little further ahead, a few more individuals were seen consuming drugs.
Despite the murder of Dhaka University student Shahriar Alam Samya in the park the previous night, drug use continued unabated the following day. There was no visible police activity in the area.
However, around 9 am on Thursday, the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) launched a drive to demolish illegal makeshift shops and structures inside the Suhrawardy Udyan.
Suhrawardy Udyan is one of the largest parks in the capital. It attracts many people daily who come to walk, relax, or play. It is also a go-to place for the Dhaka University students due to its proximity to the campus. But the park has become a haven for drug addicts due to the lack of security. Drug peddling and consumption take place openly inside the park.
Not only drugs, hundreds of illegal shops have been set up inside the park, allegedly as part of an extortion racket. Incidents of snatching occur frequently. Over the years, several murders have also taken place here.
The park is unclean, with garbage scattered across the grounds, and human waste here and there. Overall, it is not suitable for the general public. Still, many visit, as there are few open spaces in the capital. It is also a prominent venue for political gatherings.
Historically, the Suhrawardy Udyan was known as the Race Course Maidan, and used as a venue for horse racing. It is the place where the Pakistani military surrendered on 16 December 1971. After the independence, the park was renamed ‘Suhrawardy Udyan’ in honor of the prominent politician Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy.
The park is under the supervision of the Public Works Department. According to their records, Suhrawardy Udyan covers 63 acres. Some structures are being constructed within the park, including the Independence Monument (Swadhinata Stambha), Shikha Chirantan, and the Liberation Museum. Its first phase of construction began in 1998, and has continued since.
People can enter and leave the park freely at any time. There are at least five entry points, none of which have any form of security. The lack of security inside the park allows for drug consumption and other criminal activities to persist throughout the day. Incidents of crime increase after the evening.
At around 12:15 am on Tuesday, Dhaka University student Shahriar Alam Samya was fatally stabbed near the Muktamancha in the Suhrawardy Udyan. He was found in a critical state and rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared him dead. Shahriar was the literary and publication affairs secretary of the Chhatra Dal unit of Sir AF Rahman Hall at Dhaka University.
Drug gangs operate freely
On Wednesday, conversations with people residing in or frequenting the park revealed that around 25 to 30 individuals are actively involved in the drug trade throughout Suhrawardy Udyan. Many of them pose as flower sellers during the day. They operate under the protection of powerful drug dealers and traffickers.
One drug peddler, approached under the pretence of a purchase, revealed that demand has increased because drug consumption is now unrestrained. He said local political figures, student leaders from Dhaka University, and members of law enforcement all receive money in exchange for allowing the drug trade to operate.
This individual also said he lives in an under-construction food kiosk in the park. These kiosks were intended to serve visitors with food, seating, and toilet facilities but remain incomplete.
Speaking to others involved in the drug trade confirmed that the situation has worsened due to a noticeable reduction in police activity following the July uprising.
Shahbagh Police Station officer-in-charge Mohammad Khalid Mansur said, “Since taking charge, I have been managing one movement after another in the Shahbagh area. Still, whenever time permits, we carry out anti-drug drives and file cases. From tomorrow (Thursday), a large-scale joint operation will begin, coordinated with the Dhaka University administration.”
Extortion through illegal shops
Suhrawardy Udyan has long seen illegal shops pop up for the purpose of extortion, with allegations primarily directed at the Chhatra League. After the July uprising, the number of shops in the park increased significantly. Regular visitors estimate that there are now over a thousand such shops.
During a spot visit on Wednesday, around 100 shops were seen near the gate of Suhrawardy Udyan adjacent to Dhaka University’s Teacher-Student Centre (TSC). Before July, only 20–30 stalls were in the area. Chhatra League leaders used to collect extortion by allowing the shops to operate.
From the Shikha Chirantan area to the entrances near the Faculty of Fine Arts, Chhobir Hat, and Ramna Kali Mandir, hundreds of makeshift food stalls have now emerged.
Conversations with at least 20 individuals running these stalls revealed that a new group, comprising 10-15 people, has taken control of operations. Among the key figures are Shahjahan, Khoka, Nannu, Jahangir, Selim, Babu, Bashar, and Hridoy. They are backed by local BNP leaders and some student leaders from Dhaka University. Also, some operate stalls with Dhaka University student identity.
It was learned that the owners have to make a one-time payment of Tk 5,000 to Tk 10,000 to set up stalls, followed by daily payments of Tk 50 to Tk 100, and weekly payments of Tk 200 to Tk 500.
Nazrul Islam, a work assistant at the Public Works Department, said, “We often carry out evictions, but they come back. Many facilitate their return after taking money from them. Some even introduce themselves as students, and we’re too afraid to question them. During raids, they accuse us before senior officials. So we can say nothing.”
Crime inside the park
Multiple serious crimes have been reported in Suhrawardy Udyan in recent years. On 10 September, 2024, a 65-year-old woman was assaulted late at night in the park. On 21 January, 2024, a Dhaka University student was arrested for assaulting and robbing a female police officer.
On 27 January 2023, an unidentified body was found inside the park. On 21 April 2023, the body of a young woman was found hanging from a tree. On 15 January 2023, a couple was attacked and robbed of their gold ornaments. Chhatra League leaders Rahul Roy and Tanjir Arafat Tushar were sued in the incident. In the same year, two more Chhatra League leaders were arrested for extortion during the book fair.
On 1 June 2021, the body of Abul Hasan was recovered from the park area. Two years later, Chhatra League activists from Dhaka University were found to be involved in the incident.
Recent steps
Following Shahriar’s murder, the authorities have laid emphasis on increasing security in Suhrawardy Udyan. Local government adviser Asif Mahmud said in a Facebook post that several key decisions were made in a meeting between Dhaka University authorities and relevant stakeholders.
The gate adjacent to TSC will be permanently closed. A joint operation involving the Ministry of Public Works, DSCC, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, and the Department of Narcotics Control will be launched to clear illegal structures, stop the drug trade, and restore cleanliness.
The public works ministry will form a dedicated committee to oversee regular monitoring and operations. Adequate lighting and CCTV cameras will be installed and routinely monitored. A dedicated police box will be established inside the park. Suhrawardy Udyan will be brought under disciplined management, similar to that of Ramna Park. Public entry into the park will be prohibited after 8:00 pm.
The adviser noted that the government intends to gradually transform Suhrawardy Udyan from a place of fear into a safe and welcoming space. He sought cooperation from the university administration and students in this regard.