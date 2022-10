Gas supply will remain suspended in parts of Dhaka for 11 hours -- from 2:00pm on Saturday to 1:00am on Sunday -- for emergency repair works, reports news agency UNB.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas where gas supply to all categories of customers will be suspended include Tejgaon, Mohakhali, Gulshan, Banani, Natunbazar and Badda Khil Barirtech.