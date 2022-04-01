City

NSU student killed in ‘road accident’ on Khilkhet flyover

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

A student of North South University was killed in a suspected road accident on the Khilkhet flyover in the city.

Khilkhet police station officer-in-charge Munshi Sabbir Ahmed said the accident took place on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Maisha Momotaz Meem, 21, a sixth-semester student of the university's English department.

The OC said they received a call at 999 at around 7:30 in the morning and recovered critically injured Maisha from Khilkhet flyover. She was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital first and later shifted to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital as her condition deteriorated. She was pronounced dead there.

Asked how the accident took place, the OC said they are yet to get any witnesses of the incident. But CCTV footage of the area showed a covered van passing by Meem's scooter on the flyover but it was not clear whether the van hit her scooter.

The OC said the covered ban was identified and an effort is on to nab the driver.

