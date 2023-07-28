Police on guard along different streets of Dhaka

Centering the counter rallies of Awami League and BNP, strict security measures have been imposed in the areas surrounding Paltan and Gulistan in the capital, said the police.
Police have taken position at Malibagh, Kakrail, Matshya Bhsban, National Press Club, Paltan intersection, Gulistan and Dainik Bangla intersection in the capital today, Friday.
Police’s riot cars have also been seen at different points. Vehicular movement in these areas is being controlled as well.
Deputy commissioner (DC) of police for Motijheel division Hayatul Islam told Prothom Alo that strict security measures have been employed after observing the rallies and the political programmes.
Police personnel have been deployed at important points. The entire area has been monitored through closed circuit (CCTV) cameras and drones.
DC Hayatul Islam also said that alongside police members, APBN and other agencies are also working towards ensuring security. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members have also been deployed for ensuring security.
Security has been ensured by coordinating with all the law and order agencies, he added.
Around 11:30 am, armed police personnel were observed at Mouchak intersection in Malibagh. Additional policemen were stationed at Malibagh intersection and the Shantinagar area, while traffic on the road leading from Shantinagar intersection to Kakrail was halted.
At noon, several police vehicles and officers were positioned in the fisheries department area, including the presence of an armored vehicle. Substantial police forces were deployed near the Press Club, Paltan, and Dainik Bangla intersections. There was minimal traffic in these areas at the time.
BNP plans to organise a major rally at 2:00 pm in Nayapaltan, Dhaka, in front of their central office. They demand the current government's resignation and elections conducted under a non-partisan government. On the same day, 37 other parties, including the six-party coalition Ganatantra Mancha, who are in alignment with BNP's movement, will hold a separate rally.
Besides, at around 2.30 pm today, three affiliated organisations of Awami League, Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League and Chhatra League will hold a joint rally at the south gate of National Mosque Baitul Mukarram in Dhaka.