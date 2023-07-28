Police on guard along different streets of Dhaka

Centering the counter rallies of Awami League and BNP, strict security measures have been imposed in the areas surrounding Paltan and Gulistan in the capital, said the police.

Police have taken position at Malibagh, Kakrail, Matshya Bhsban, National Press Club, Paltan intersection, Gulistan and Dainik Bangla intersection in the capital today, Friday.

Police’s riot cars have also been seen at different points. Vehicular movement in these areas is being controlled as well.