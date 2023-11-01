Passenger bus set on fire at Baridhara in capital 

Some unidentified miscreants have set fire to a passenger bus in the capital’s Baridhara area on Wednesday evening.
Rozina Akter, control room in -charge at Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the Baishakhi Paribahan bus was set on fire at 7:07 pm on Wednesday.
On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the flame quickly.
She, however, could not confirm if there were any casualties.
The incident came hours after another bus was torched at Shyamoli of Dhaka. The incident too led to no casualties.
It was the second day of the BNP’s three-day blockade across the country.
The party, along with other like-minded parties and alliances, have been in a movement for resignation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and restoration of an election-time caretaker government.
But the government is still hellbent on conducting another election under the current government, led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina.