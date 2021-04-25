Old Dhaka fire: Court fixes date for submission of report

A Dhaka court has fixed 10 June for the submission of an investigation report in the case filed against eight people in connection with the deadly fire that broke out in Old Dhaka’s Armanitola on Friday, reports BSS.
Owner of the building, Haji Musa Mansion, and owners of the chemical warehouse situated at the ground floor of the building have been made accused in the case.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Begum Mahmuda Akhter on Saturday accepted the statement of case and fixed the date for submission of the report.
Earlier on Friday, Bangshal police station SI Mohammad Ali Sikder filed a case against the eight. Another 10-15 unidentified persons were also made accused in the case.
The fire broke out on the ground floor of the ‘Haji Musa Mansion’ around 3:15am early Friday. Nineteen units of the fire service brought the fire under control around 9:00am.
Four people were died in the incident and at least 20 injured people are undergoing treatment for different degree of burn injuries in city’s Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.