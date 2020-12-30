PBI to investigate case against Khokon, 6 others

Prothom ALo English desk
A Dhaka court on Wednesday asked the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the case against seven people including the former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sayeed Khokon for embezzling Tk 340 million, reports UNB.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Ashek Imam passed the order and asked PBI to submit the report within 31 January.
On Tuesday, Delwar Hossain, president of Shop Owners Association of Phulbaria City Super Market, filed the case with the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court.
Six other accused in the case are-former Chief revenue officer of DSCC Yusuf Ali Sardar, former deputy assistant engineer Mazed, Quamrul Hasan, Helena Akter, Atiqur Rahman and Walid.
According to the case statement, three blocks of Phulbaria City Super Market has 911 shops which were set up violating the original design of the market.
The DSCC authorities conducted an eviction drive on 8 December and 300 shops were evicted from the market.
Former DSCC mayor Khokon in collusion with others built shops violating the design and declared to allocate the shops and embezzled Tk 340 million.