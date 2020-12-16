PM Hasina's personal physician tests positive for COVID-19

ABM Abdullah, the prime minister's personal physician and UGC professor, has tested positive for coronavirus. His health condition, however, is stable. He is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital city.
Professor Abdullah informed Prothom Alo on Wednesday that he had been suffering from mild fever and a cold for the past five or six days. When his condition deteriorated on Tuesday, he took a sample test for coronavirus. He tested positive.
The physician, a medicine specialist, said he is doing well and has no breathing or other complications.
ABM Abdullah has been active in raising public awareness about coronavirus transmission from the outbreak of the pandemic. He had also been providing treatment to coronavirus patients and suspected patients over mobile phone.