Police charge baton on students of Home Economics College

Police have charged baton on students of Home Economics College for blocking road from Nilkhet to Azimpur.

The students at around 11:00am on Thursday blocked the road demanding resumption of postponed exams.

Police cleared the road by charging baton on the demonstrating students at 12:00am.

The students then took position inside the college premises. They were demonstrating as of 5:00pm.

Additional police forces were deployed in front of the college.