Police charge baton on students of Home Economics College

Police have charged baton on students of Home Economics College for blocking road from Nilkhet to Azimpur.
The students at around 11:00am on Thursday blocked the road demanding resumption of postponed exams.
Police cleared the road by charging baton on the demonstrating students at 12:00am.
The students then took position inside the college premises. They were demonstrating as of 5:00pm.
Additional police forces were deployed in front of the college.
Some students of the college said they were carrying out peaceful protest blocking the road near their college campus, but a section of police charged baton on them without any provocation.
Meanwhile, college’s principal Ismat Rumina met the agitating students but she failed to pacify them. The principal and other teachers were staying on the campus.
“The students started demonstration without consulting us. They want directives from the education minister. We’ve asked them to file their complaints in writing,” Ismat said.
Lalbagh police station’s sub inspector Firoz denied the incident of baton charge.
The exams of 2019’s honours final year were scheduled to start today. But the exams were postponed following a government announcement on Monday.
The students said the suspension of exams has troubled many examinees who rented houses as the residential halls remain shut.