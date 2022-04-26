Police explain how they own govt land

According to the release, the land was acquired for the Kalabagan Police Station in public interest, following the Acquisition and Requisition of Immovable Property Act, 2017. As per documents, the land belongs to the housing and public works ministry, on behalf of the government.
The city development authority, RAJUK, approved the acquisition, saying that they have no objection when it is in public interest and in the need of the government. Besides, the environment department cleared the way for the acquisition.
Meanwhile, the local lawmaker issued a demi-official (DO) letter to the home ministry for constructing the police station at the playground permanently for the safety of people.
The Tetultala playground is situated on the opposite of the Square Hospitals in Panthapath area. An initiative has recently been taken to construct the permanent building of Kalabagan police station on the spot.
The issue came to the fore on Sunday after a woman protested the initiative that persuaded police to detain her along with her college-going son. They were released on bond after 13 hours of detention.
People from different walks of life, including the rights activists, joined the protest. A number of rights organizations held a press briefing at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Monday afternoon and expressed a firm stance against the authorities’ decision.
Besides, the eminent citizens, in their statements, described the detention as blatant violation of law and demanded that the construction work be stopped immediately.
Against such a backdrop, the authorities apparently stepped back from the decision and directed to find out an alternative spot.
Disclosing the information, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Monday that he had directed the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor and other authorities concerned in this regard.
However, the police continued construction work at the playground on Tuesday, despite the home minister’s statement.
On the other hand, the protesters continued their movement, saying that they would not allow the construction of the police station if an alternative playground is not arranged for the children.
The DMP said the issue of arranging an alternative playground is not under their jurisdiction. However, they came up with a suggestion in this regard.
“The Kalabagan playground is there, a distance away from the spot proposed for the police station. There are facilities for social events, in addition to that of children’s play,” read the release.
Although the police claimed to have no-objection certificate from the environment department, architect Mubasshar Hussain said the playground is marked under the Rajuk’s detailed area plan (DAP) 2016-35.
The police went against the government decision by starting construction work at the playground, he said.