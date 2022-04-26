Police explain how they own govt land

Meanwhile, the local lawmaker issued a demi-official (DO) letter to the home ministry for constructing the police station at the playground permanently for the safety of people.

The Tetultala playground is situated on the opposite of the Square Hospitals in Panthapath area. An initiative has recently been taken to construct the permanent building of Kalabagan police station on the spot.

The issue came to the fore on Sunday after a woman protested the initiative that persuaded police to detain her along with her college-going son. They were released on bond after 13 hours of detention.