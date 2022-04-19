Police fire tear gas hours after clashes break out between students, traders

Traders of New Market and police are now seen at the scene.
Two riot cars of police arrived at the Nilkhet area at around 12:45 and tried to disperse the traders and students.
Vehicular movement in the area has come to a complete standstill while severe congestion has crippled Dhaka city’s traffic movement.
Journalists attacked
Traders of New Market and other adjacent markets have beaten up journalists on-duty at the spot. They allege that the media’s coverage of the incident does not reflect the truth.
The traders were seen beating a journalist of Somoy TV at Nilkhet intersection. Two journalists of SA TV were also attacked by the traders.
Several more journalists were reportedly attacked during the clash.