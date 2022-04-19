City

Police fire tear gas hours after clashes break out between students, traders

Staff Correspondent
Police fired tear gas to disperse the students of Dhaka College and traders of New Market
At least 20 people have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) as clashes rage on between students of Dhaka College and traders of New Market area.

Although the clashes broke out at around 10:30 in the morning, the police arrived at the scene in the afternoon. Students entered their campus leaving the road when police fired tear gas at around 1:30 pm to bring the situation under control.

Traders of New Market and police are now seen at the scene.

Two riot cars of police arrived at the Nilkhet area at around 12:45 and tried to disperse the traders and students.

Vehicular movement in the area has come to a complete standstill while severe congestion has crippled Dhaka city’s traffic movement.

Journalists attacked

Traders of New Market and other adjacent markets have beaten up journalists on-duty at the spot. They allege that the media’s coverage of the incident does not reflect the truth.

The traders were seen beating a journalist of Somoy TV at Nilkhet intersection. Two journalists of SA TV were also attacked by the traders.

Several more journalists were reportedly attacked during the clash.

