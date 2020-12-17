Policeman shot during anti-narcotics drive in Dhaka

A law enforcer was reportedly shot near Rayerbazar police outpost in Mohammadpur area in the capital during an anti-drug drive on early Thursday, reports news agency UNB.

Assistant sub-inspector of police Ujjal Hossain Khan sustained bullet injuries while trying to arrest a drug dealer and was admitted to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner (media) Walid Hossain confirmed this to the news agency.

“However, the drug trader Md Ibrahim Chowdhury has been arrested with a revolver and 200 pieces of yaba pills,” Walid added.

“Ibrahim also got injured during the drive and is undergoing treatment at the same hospital.”