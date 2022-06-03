Prothom Alo’s Rozina Islam gets courageous journalism award

Crests were handed over to the two women journalists at a programme at Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall of National Press Club in the capital city on Thursday afternoon. The two were also given a cheque of Tk 25,000 each.

The discussants at the programme said Selina Parvin was the only woman among the intellectuals who were found dead at Rayer Bazar Badhya Bhumi in 1971.

They further said Al-Badr men picked up Shilalipi editor Selina Parvin and killed her as she worked for the Liberation of Bangladesh. We should not forget her sacrifice.