Puja Celebration Council raises certain questions on the Cumilla incident

Bangladesh Puja Celebration Council has raised certain questions regarding the incident at the Durga Puja mandap in Nanua Dighi, Cumilla.

They raised these questions at a press briefing held at the Dhakeswari national temple in the capital city on Friday morning.

General secretary of the council, Nirmal Kumar Chatterjee, presented the key statement at the press briefing on attacks on puja mandaps by communal forces, including arson, vandalisation and killing during Durga Puja.

In the written statement, Nirmal Kumar Chatterjee said, the puja mandap at Nanua Dighi Par in Cumilla is temporary.

He said, from the early hours of 3:00am till 4:00am, the electricity supply to the mandap area had been shut off. He asked whether the reasons behind this power cut was being investigated.