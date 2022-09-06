'Operation of bus on two new routes differed as bus not ready'

Bus Route Rationalisation Committee has been formed with the aim of restoring order in Dhaka's public transport and reducing traffic congestion.
Convener of the meeting DSCC mayor Fazle Noor Taposh told newsmen, it wasn’t possible to launch buses on one route (route no. 23) due to noncompliance of a company named Jahan Enterprise.
Meanwhile, buses that were supposed to be launched on the other two routes (route no. 22 and 26) are not properly ready yet.
So, bus services of Dhaka Nagar Paribahan will begin on two routes from 13 October. And, 30 November has been set as the deadline for launching buses on the other route.
Earlier the mayor had said some 50 buses will operate on the route no. 22 and 26 while, 100 buses on route no. 23. All the buses, that will move on these three routes, will be new. Moreover, the construction work of passenger shelters and other infrastructures would be completed by 30 July.
Bus Route Rationalisation Committee stated route no 22 is stretched from Ghatarchar of Keraniganj to the government staff quarter in Demra, via Mohammadpur Town Hall, Asad Gate, Firmgate, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh, Kakrail, Fakirapul, Matijheel, Tikatuli, Sayedabad, Jatrabari, and Konapara.
Route no. 23 is stretched from Ghatarchar to Chattogram Road via Shyamoli, College Gate, Asad Gate, Kalabagan, Science Lab, Shahbagh, Matsya Bhaban, National Press Club, Gulistan, Dainik Bangla, Kamalapur, Dhalpur, Jatrabari, Shanir Akhra, Rayerbagh, Matuail, and Signboard.
Meanwhile, route no. 26 is from Ghatarchar to Kadamtali, via Mohammadpur Town Hall, Asad Gate, Kalabagan, Science Lab, New Market, Azimpur, Palashi More, Chankharpul, and Postagola.
The Nagar Paribahan Service started its journey with 50 buses on trial basis from 26 December last year, through the operation of bus service on the Ghatarchar-Kanchpur route. These buses strictly follow the rules and stop only at the designated stoppages. Besides, there is no scope for travelling without a ticket.
Following the meeting on Tuesday DSCC mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said, busses of Dhaka Nagar Paribahan that are moving on the route from Keraniganj’s Ghatarchar to Narayanganj’s Kanchpur now, have transported 2.4 million passengers in the past eight months. Bus owners have earned Tk 36 million since last August.
The mayor added, as Jahan Enterprize despite making promises failed to launch buses on route no. 23 even, strict actions will be taken against them.
Mayor Taposh further said, Dhaka Nagar Paribahan buses are still moving on trial basis on the Ghatarchar-Kanchpur route. Green coloured buses will commute on a total of nine different routes from Ghatarchar.
Once the bus movement has begun on these routes, a company will be formed. It will be possible to bring Dhaka Nagar Paribahan completely under a proper management then, claimed the mayor.
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam and other concerned people were also present at the BRRC meeting.
Currently, thousands of buses, owned by more than 2,000 people, ply on different routes in the capital city. They compete with each other on the roads for taking passengers, which eventually leads to accidents.
To bring an effective change, a 20-year transport plan was formulated in 2004, with a suggestion of bus route rationalisation or bus route franchise. Its main target was to remove the unfit buses from the city thoroughfares.
According to the plan, buses will operate in the city under five to six companies. Arrangements will be made for loans on easy terms for the bus owners. They will operate new buses and get profits as per their investments. The new initiative has been taken following the plan.