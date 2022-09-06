'Operation of bus on two new routes differed as bus not ready'

The time of launching Nagar Paribahan buses on two new routes of Dhaka has been deferred as new buses have not been manufactured yet.

Earlier, it was announced that buses will move on three more routes including these two from 1 September.

However, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said Tuesday the services of Dhaka Nagar Paribahan will begin on two routes from next 13 October.

The DSCC mayor told newsmen after the 24th meeting of Bus Route Rationalisation Committee (BRRC). The meeting was held at the Buriganga Hall of Nagar Bhaban, the head office of Dhaka South City Corporation on Tuesday noon.