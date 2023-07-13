Tk 50 fees fixed to test dengue at public hospitals: DGHS

The DGHS has advised to keep clean inside and outside the houses and destroy potential sources of breeding of Aedes mosquito for stopping outbreak of the disease.

It also urged all to give attention to the following instructions to combat the outbreak of dengue.

The statement read the people, who suffer from fever, must visit hospitals for dengue test after taking advices of physicians.

Suspected dengue cases showed some symptoms including 104 degrees body temperature, severe headache, pain behind eyes, pain in body muscles and joints, frequent vomiting, nasal gland swelling and body rash.