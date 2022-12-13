Govt let loose police against people to hold onto power: Mosharraf

Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain came up with these remarks on Tuesday evening while addressing a protesting rally of BNP in front of its central office at Naya Paltan in Dhaka.
The party organised the rally demanding the release of hundreds of BNP leaders and activists, including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Mirza Abbas and senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
Hundreds of leaders and activists joined the rally from where they staged protest against the police attack on BNP's Naya Paltan office, murder of a BNP activist namely Mokbul Hossain by police firing and false cases filed against the party's leaders and activists.
Speaking as the chief guest, Khandaker Mosharraf said to the police, "You (police) are not the enemy of people. You are part of the people and took oath to protect the public interest. You are not the officials or employees of any party. You are the employee of the republic (country)."
The BNP leader further said nobody believes this government. Free and fair elections won't be held under this government. There is no alternative to oust the government.
A sanction was imposed on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) as they followed the illegal order. The economic disparity has increased in the country due to the looting of Awami-League (AL). The banks have been turned bankrupt, he lamented.
Earlier on 7 December, a clash broke out between the BNP men and police in front of the party’s central office at Naya Paltan in Dhaka. At least one person was killed and dozens injured in the c lash. Following that police arrested over 400 leaders and activists of BNP.