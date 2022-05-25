City

RAB occupies shelter centre built for destitute : Mayor Taposh

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday said the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has occupied the shelter centre built for vagrants and destitute.

The mayor said although they were requested several times to hand over the shelter centre, they didn't leave the site. However, the city corporation has a plan to rehabilitate the hapless people.

Taposh came up with this claim while replying to the journalists' queries following the inauguration of public toilets in the capital's Jatrabari.

When asked, Taposh said, "We built the shelter centre for the destitute and vagrants. But the RAB occupied the place. We requested them to vacate the place, but they didn't do that."

Sources said there is a shelter centre of DSCC at Dalpur area in Dhaka. The RAB-10 has been using this centre as their office for a long time.

DSCC chief asset officer Rasel Sabrin told Prothom Alo that they issued letters in six phases, requesting the elite force to hand over the centre. But they haven’t returned it yet. RAB said they are looking for an alternative place. They will leave the place whenever they find a new place.

