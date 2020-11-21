RAB raids at ‘Golden Monir’s Merul Badda home

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has been conducting raids at the residence of jewelry businessman Monir Hossain alias ‘Golden Monir’ at Merul Badda in the capital from early Saturday.

RAB began the raid as Monir allegedly kept illegal firearms and narcotics at his residence, said RAB spokesperson lieutenant colonel Ashique Billah.

There are a few specific criminal allegations against him, he added.

RAB executive magistrate Palash Kumar Basu was leading the raid. He told Prothom Alo that alongside Monir is involved with illegal activities. All the floors of his six-storey building is being raided.

