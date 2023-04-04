50 fire service units working to douse Banga Bazar fire

A horrific fire is raging in the capital’s Banga Bazar. Flames have spread far and wide. The entire area is covered up in smoke. No deaths have been reported till now.
Fire service was informed of the fire at 6:10 in the morning today, Tuesday. A total of 41 fire service units went to the spot at around 8:00 am. Fire service later informed that 43 units have been deployed there.
Around 10:15 in the morning fire service said, as many as 50 of their units are working to douse the fire. Duty officer of fire service control room Rashed Bin Khalid has confirmed the news of 50 units going there.
Several Banga Bazar businessmen are sighted at the fire site. They are facing with huge losses right before the Eid. Many were seen crying and running around in the area.
Fire service has said that majority of the shops in Banga Bazar have been burnt to ashes. Earlier in the morning, duty officer of fire service control room Rafi Al Faruk could not instantly say what caused the fire.