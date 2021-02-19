ShareAmerica launches Bangla website

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller has officially launched ShareAmerica’s Bangla language website to celebrate the International Mother Language Day 2021 and in honour of Bangladesh’s upcoming 50th anniversary of independence.
The new website is one of only 10 languages with their own webpages on the US Department of State’s ShareAmerica platform, reports news agency UNB.
The launch of the new site supports the deepening people-to-people ties between Bangladeshis and Americans and the ever-expanding bilateral relationship between the two countries, the US Embassy in Dhaka said Thursday.
This new resource is a visible symbol of US respect for Bangladeshi history and culture and our commitment to sharing accurate and timely information with millions of Bengali speakers in Bangladesh and around the world, it said.
The platform offers compelling stories and images to spark discussion and debate on important topics; and, in honor of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh independence, the site supports deepening people-to-people ties and expanding bilateral relationship between our two peoples and countries.
ShareAmerica is the US Department of State’s platform for sharing information about the American people, values, culture, and foreign policy worldwide.
This free resource is accessible to all.
The new Bangla site closely mirrors the English site and offers reports and compelling stories and images to spark discussion and debate on important topics like religious freedom, rule of law, economic prosperity, human dignity, and sovereignty.
The website will be updated regularly to ensure Bengali speakers have access to new content and information.
Ambassador Miller said they hoped the new site will further expand understanding relation between Bangladeshis and Americans.
“As you observe International Mother Language Day during this special 50th anniversary of independence, I know you will reflect on Bangladesh’s rich history and take pride in all Bangladesh has achieved since 1952 and 1971 and look forward to what it – what you – will achieve in the next 50 years and beyond,” he said.
The US Ambassador said, “The United States looks forward to continuing to partner with the people and government of Bangladesh to achieve your highest aspirations for your country.”