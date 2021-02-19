ShareAmerica launches Bangla website

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller has officially launched ShareAmerica’s Bangla language website to celebrate the International Mother Language Day 2021 and in honour of Bangladesh’s upcoming 50th anniversary of independence.

The new website is one of only 10 languages with their own webpages on the US Department of State’s ShareAmerica platform, reports news agency UNB.

The launch of the new site supports the deepening people-to-people ties between Bangladeshis and Americans and the ever-expanding bilateral relationship between the two countries, the US Embassy in Dhaka said Thursday.

This new resource is a visible symbol of US respect for Bangladeshi history and culture and our commitment to sharing accurate and timely information with millions of Bengali speakers in Bangladesh and around the world, it said.