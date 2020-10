A fire that broke out at Natunbazar slum in the capital’s Kalyanpur area, was brought under control on Friday night, reports UNB.

The fire erupted around 9:00pm, said Mahfuz Riven, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.

Ten fire-fighting units brought the fire under control around 11:00pm, he said.

No casualty was reported so far.

The cause of the fire and extent of damage are still unclear.