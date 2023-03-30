Ganosamhati Andolan condemns DSA case against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, reporter Samsuzzaman

Ganosamhati Andolon chief coordinator Zonayed Saki and central executive coordinator Abul Hasan Rubel in a statement on Thursday condemned and protested against the harassment and false cases filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and staff correspondent Samsuzzaman.
They demanded immediate withdrawal of harassment cases filed against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and Samsuzzaman and scrapping of DSA.
The leaders also seek immediate unconditional release of Samsuzzaman.
The leaders said cases filed against Prothom Alo editor and journalists at midnight on Wednesday prove that the draconian Digital Security Act (DSA) has been formulated to use as a tool to muzzle public opinion.
Ganosamhati Andolon in the statement said day labourer Zakir Hossain's statement 'want independence of rice' reveals the unbearable of public sufferings. Price hike of essentials has intensified sufferings of the people, creating grievances among the people.
It also said the government is scared and under different excuses the government wants to suppress the news media and authentic news.
As the government has failed to take any steps to reduce sufferings and it stands on looting, corruption and nepotism, repression, harassment and false cases have been tools to clink to power.
And the government is using the draconian DSA to serve their purpose.