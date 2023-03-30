Ganosamhati Andolan condemns DSA case against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, reporter Samsuzzaman

Ganosamhati Andolon chief coordinator Zonayed Saki and central executive coordinator Abul Hasan Rubel in a statement on Thursday condemned and protested against the harassment and false cases filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and staff correspondent Samsuzzaman.

They demanded immediate withdrawal of harassment cases filed against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and Samsuzzaman and scrapping of DSA.

The leaders also seek immediate unconditional release of Samsuzzaman.