Raushon Ershad, GM Quader meet PM Hasina at Ganabhaban

The chief patron of Jatiya Party (JaPa) Raushon Ershad and its chairman GM Quader called on the prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday morning.

GM Quader confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo saying they met the prime minister around 11:00am at Ganabhaban in Dhaka.

A JaPa source said Rahgir Al Mahi Ershad, the son of Raushon Ershad, was also present at the meeting.