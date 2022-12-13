Raushon Ershad, GM Quader meet PM Hasina at Ganabhaban

GM Quader told Prothom Alo that “Madam (Raushon) had to stay abroad for a long time due to illness. He returned home after treatment. Today we met the prime minister. It was a courtesy call.”
According to the prime minister’s press wing, in the meeting, Sheikh Hasina enquired about her overall health condition and thanked JaPa for playing constructive and positive role in parliamentary democracy.
BSS adds: During the meeting, leaders of the JP said that a stable democratic system remains functional in the country, challenging many hurdles in light of the spirit of the Great Liberation War.
The people of the country are getting the benefit of the system and positive changes have been made in every sector, the JP leaders said.
They added: "The Jatiya Party is committed to continue the democratic and constitutional government system from its political position." They assured that the Jatiya Party would play an effective role both in the parliament and outside of it as the main opposition party.