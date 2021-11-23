State minister for info expresses solidarity with demonstrating students

The state minister said, “The on-going protest is logical. I will talk to the people concerned for the logical demands of the students.”
When asked, information officer Mohammad Gias Uddin said the state minister talked to the protesting students in the capital’s Science Laboratory area and he assured the students of meeting their demands.
Meanwhile, the protesting students gave the government a 48-hour ultimatum to issue a circular on half fare for student at all public transports.
Students have been protesting in various parts of Dhaka demanding half fare at public transport. They also demonstrated in several places including Science Laboratory area on Tuesday.