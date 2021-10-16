Stop migrating to capital to improve its living standard: DSCC mayor Taposh

All the master plans taken to increase the standard of living for the residents of Dhaka will fail if people continue to flock into the capital from outside, he said.
For this reason, the villages and suburbs of the cities should be provided with all modern facilities so that people don't have to come to the capital, the mayor advised.
He was speaking at a seminar titled "Achievements and Future of 50 Years in Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Sector" organised by local government department and Water Aid Bangladesh at the ballroom of Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in the capital on Saturday.