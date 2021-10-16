Stop migrating to capital to improve its living standard: DSCC mayor Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said on Saturday that any plan to improve the living standard of Dhaka dwellers will not work unless the capital-bound migration is stopped, reports UNB.

“Over 20 million people live in Dhaka now. Without decentralisation, this might go up to 30 million by 2030 and 50 million by 2041,” Taposh said.