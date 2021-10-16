City

Stop migrating to capital to improve its living standard: DSCC mayor Taposh

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said on Saturday that any plan to improve the living standard of Dhaka dwellers will not work unless the capital-bound migration is stopped, reports UNB.

“Over 20 million people live in Dhaka now. Without decentralisation, this might go up to 30 million by 2030 and 50 million by 2041,” Taposh said.

All the master plans taken to increase the standard of living for the residents of Dhaka will fail if people continue to flock into the capital from outside, he said.

For this reason, the villages and suburbs of the cities should be provided with all modern facilities so that people don't have to come to the capital, the mayor advised.

He was speaking at a seminar titled "Achievements and Future of 50 Years in Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Sector" organised by local government department and Water Aid Bangladesh at the ballroom of Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in the capital on Saturday.

