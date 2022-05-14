City

Student dies after falling off city building

Prothom Alo English Desk

Al Amin Hossain Raju, 24, a student of Tejgaon Polytechnic College, has died after falling from a six-storey building in city's Kadamtali area on Friday night, reports BSS.

Family sources said the incident occurred around 7:45pm in Kadamtali's Smritidhara Residential area.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in a critical condition as the duty doctors pronounced him dead at 9:45pm.

DMCH police camp in charge Bacchu Mia confirmed BSS saying that the body has been kept in DMCH morgue for autopsy.

Kadamtali police has been informed about the matter.

