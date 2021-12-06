City

Safer road movement

Students in the streets protest in the rain

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Covering their mouths with black cloth and wearing black badges, students from different educational institutions formed a human chain on Monday at Rampura in the capital remembering Nayeem Hasan and Mainuddin Islam who were killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka.

Braving the rain, agitated students gathered at the west corner of Rampura bridge at around 12:30pm to observe their scheduled programme.

Nayeem Hasan, a student of Notre Dame College, was killed on 24 November when a garbage truck of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) hit him while he was crossing a road in the capital's Gulistan area.

On 29 November, Mainuddin Islam, student of Ekramunnesa School and College, was killed by a bus at Rampura in Dhaka.

From the demonstration, protesters chanted slogans while holding placards on their nine-point demands. Students left the area at around 1:00pm after announcing their next programme.

Protester Sohagi Samiya said they will not arrange any protest for the time being due to the adverse weather. However, they will organise a cycle rally from Ekramunnesa School and College in Rampura to Notre Dame College.

