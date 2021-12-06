Students in the streets protest in the rain

On 29 November, Mainuddin Islam, student of Ekramunnesa School and College, was killed by a bus at Rampura in Dhaka.
From the demonstration, protesters chanted slogans while holding placards on their nine-point demands. Students left the area at around 1:00pm after announcing their next programme.
Protester Sohagi Samiya said they will not arrange any protest for the time being due to the adverse weather. However, they will organise a cycle rally from Ekramunnesa School and College in Rampura to Notre Dame College.