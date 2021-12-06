Students in the streets protest in the rain

Covering their mouths with black cloth and wearing black badges, students from different educational institutions formed a human chain on Monday at Rampura in the capital remembering Nayeem Hasan and Mainuddin Islam who were killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka.

Braving the rain, agitated students gathered at the west corner of Rampura bridge at around 12:30pm to observe their scheduled programme.

Nayeem Hasan, a student of Notre Dame College, was killed on 24 November when a garbage truck of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) hit him while he was crossing a road in the capital's Gulistan area.