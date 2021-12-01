Students take to streets again with 11-point demand

They were also seen checking the documents of vehicles, licences and fitness certificates, slowing down traffic on Malibagh-Rampur Road.

A traffic gridlock was created from Kuril Biswa Road to Rampur bridge area following the student demonstration.

Haris Mahmud, a student, said they will sit on the same road again on Thursday for one hour from 1:00PM if their demands are not met by the authorities concerned by the time.