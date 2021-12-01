Students take to streets again with 11-point demand

They were also seen checking the documents of vehicles, licences and fitness certificates, slowing down traffic on Malibagh-Rampur Road.
A traffic gridlock was created from Kuril Biswa Road to Rampur bridge area following the student demonstration.
Haris Mahmud, a student, said they will sit on the same road again on Thursday for one hour from 1:00PM if their demands are not met by the authorities concerned by the time.
However, the traffic returned to normalcy around 2:00pm after the students left the road.
Mainuddin was run over by a bus around 10:45 pm on Monday in Rampura Bazar area near Better Life Hospital.
Mainuddin’s death triggered agitations on the streets leading to the torching of eight buses.
In the wake of student protests over the past week, Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association on Tuesday announced that all students will get a 50% discount on bus fares in the Dhaka metropolitan area from Wednesday.
However, the discounted fares for students will be allowed only from 7:00am to 8:00pm and it will not be applicable on government holidays, weekly holidays and other holidays.