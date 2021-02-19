Supreme Court launches software to translate judgment in Bangla

Bangladesh Supreme Courte on Thursday unveiled ‘Amar Vasha’ software to translate court orders and judgments from English into Bangla language, reports state-run news agency BSS.

The software with artificial intelligence was developed with ‘EkStep’ Foundation of India, on their original ‘Anuvaad’ software used in India similarly to translate from English to Indian languages including Bangla, an Indian High Commission press release said.

The software was unveiled at a virtual event attended by chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, law, justice & parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq, law and justice division secretary Md. Golam Sarwar and Indian High Commissioner Vikram K. Doraiswami.