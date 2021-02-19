Supreme Court launches software to translate judgment in Bangla

Bangladesh Supreme Courte on Thursday unveiled ‘Amar Vasha’ software to translate court orders and judgments from English into Bangla language, reports state-run news agency BSS.
The software with artificial intelligence was developed with ‘EkStep’ Foundation of India, on their original ‘Anuvaad’ software used in India similarly to translate from English to Indian languages including Bangla, an Indian High Commission press release said.
The software was unveiled at a virtual event attended by chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, law, justice & parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq, law and justice division secretary Md. Golam Sarwar and Indian High Commissioner Vikram K. Doraiswami.
The Indian envoy said both the judicial systems of India and Bangladesh have common origins, similar systems and lexicon.
“Such collaboration could only be possible between India and Bangladesh, as Bangla is one of the recognised languages of India too,” he said.
The High Commissioner appreciated the recent efforts by Supreme Court of Bangladesh in integration of technology for smooth dispensation of justice in Bangladesh such as setting up of e-courts during pandemic.
He recalled that during November 2020, prime minister Sheikh Hasina had specially exhorted Bangladeshi authorities and judicial officers to help facilitate access to judgments in Bangla.
In this regard, the High Commissioner underlined the significance of the rollout of this software, with EkStep Foundation’s guidance and technical assistance, three days before “Ekushey” and International Mother Language Day on 21 February contributing to the celebrations of 50th anniversary of liberation in Bangladesh.