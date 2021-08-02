Surging infections, soaring chaos

The reopening of banks after a three-day closure, including the two-day weekly holiday, also contributed to a steep rise in movement of people and private vehicles, reports UNB.
An increase in the number of private cars and CNG-run auto-rickshaws were seen on roads in several areas of the capital, including Uttara, Mohahali, Mirpur, Kalabagan, Biijoy Srani, Badda, Farmgate, Shyamoli, Karwan Bazar and Bangla Motor. Dhaka almost returned to its usual chaotic look in these places with long tailbacks at times.
Besides, public transport was also seen on Dhaka streets although their operations were supposed to be suspended till 5 July.
Rahela Begum, a resident of Moghbazar area, said, on an average around 15 vehicles pass through the main road in front of my house just like the days before lockdown. People are moving freely without masks. Is this lockdown effective enough to bring down infections and deaths?”
Jubayer Ahmed, a working man, said, “Mills and factories have been reopened amid the worsening Covid situation. So, people’s movement has increased. It might worsen the situation.”
Akhter Hossain, a traffic inspector at Uttara Zone, said, “We saw the maximum pressure of vehicles on Monday after Eid. The situation in the morning was almost like pre-lockdown days.”
Traffic inspector Asaduzzaman, said, “The number of vehicles on the street has increased a lot as most of the industries have reopened.”
However, law enforcers were seen vigilant on the streets as many were detained or fined for wandering without any reason or not abiding by health guidelines.
Apart from that, many workers of export-oriented industries kept toiling back to the capital even on Monday.
In the meantime, there was a mad rush of people in the capital’s Gabtoli, Syedabad, Tongi, Babu Bazar Bridge, Demra Bridge, Ashulia Bridge and other entry points trying to get into the capital in buses, pickup vans, trucks and even on foot.
Although the public transport is barred from moving on the roads as per the restrictions, law enforcers were seen showing an open mind in this regard considering the sufferings of the factory workers.