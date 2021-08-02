Surging infections, soaring chaos

The reopening of banks after a three-day closure, including the two-day weekly holiday, also contributed to a steep rise in movement of people and private vehicles, reports UNB.

An increase in the number of private cars and CNG-run auto-rickshaws were seen on roads in several areas of the capital, including Uttara, Mohahali, Mirpur, Kalabagan, Biijoy Srani, Badda, Farmgate, Shyamoli, Karwan Bazar and Bangla Motor. Dhaka almost returned to its usual chaotic look in these places with long tailbacks at times.

Besides, public transport was also seen on Dhaka streets although their operations were supposed to be suspended till 5 July.