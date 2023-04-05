Gausia, Rajdhahi Super and some other markets in Dhaka seem risky: DG

A survey will be conducted as some markets in Dhaka including Gausia Market and Rajdhani Super Market seem risky, said Brigadier General Md Main Uddin, director general of Fire Service and Civil Defense on Wednesday.
"We will start a survey from tomorrow to check whether these markets have entrance and exit points following Bangladesh National Building Code (BNBC) and fire extinguishing system," he said while talking to reporters at the main gate of the Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters.
The survey will be conducted with the owners of the markets and they will be informed about the next course of action, he added. Talking about Banga Bazar Market fire, he said 12 firefighting units are still working to fully douse the flame at Banga Bazar Market.