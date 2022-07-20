Shohoz fined Tk 200,000 following Rony's complaint

The directorate came up with this verdict on Wednesday afternoon after a hearing at its office at Karwan Bazar under the section 53 of Consumers Right Protection Act-2009.
Shohoz.com has been asked to pay the money within five working days.
Mohiuddin was harassed while purchasing train tickets online on 13 June.
Following the harassment, the student started an agitation alone at Kamalapur railway station against the mismanagement of railway on 7 July – which has been continuing as of today, Wednesday, sparking hullabaloo among all quarters across the country.
Mohiuddin expressed satisfaction in this verdict and said his demands are now people’s demand. From now on, people will be assured that they will get justice if they file a complaint at the DNCRP.
He urged other harassed passengers to file complaints. He will continue this demonstration and approach the prime minister with his demand. If he gets assurance from the PM over meeting his demand, he will budge from the protest.
However, Shohoz.com lawyer Mirza Razid Hasnat said they will go to the High Court (HC) to challenge against this verdict.