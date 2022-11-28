City

Water transport workers call off strike

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Launches docked at the Sadarghat Launch Terminal in DhakaFile photo

The strike of water transport workers has been called off.

The workers came up with this announcement after a meeting with Begum Monnujan Sufian, state minister for labour and employment.

The meeting was held at Shromo Bhavan (Labour Building) in Dhaka on Monday evening.  

The workers called the strike from 12:00 pm on Saturday floating a 10-point demand, including the wage hike.

The strike resulted in halting the movement of all types of passenger vessels in rivers across the country.     

