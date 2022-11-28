Water transport workers call off strike

<p>The strike of water transport workers has been called off. </p><p>The workers came up with this announcement after a meeting with Begum Monnujan Sufian, state minister for labour and employment.</p><p>The meeting was held at Shromo Bhavan (Labour Building) in Dhaka on Monday evening. </p>.<p>The workers called the strike from 12:00 pm on Saturday floating a 10-point demand, including the wage hike.</p><p>The strike resulted in halting the movement of all types of passenger vessels in rivers across the country. </p>