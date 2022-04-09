Tailors buzzing ahead of Eid

Mohammad Bacchu Mia (42) who is a tailor by profession has been working till 3 am every night since the beginning of Ramadan. He goes to sleep straight after having sehri and resumes work again at 9 am.

He earns Tk 250 as wages for making a woman's three-piece outfit. He aims at making at least four sets of shalwar kameez a day.

Bacchu Mia makes clothes for the Star Tailors shop at Banani Super Market in the capital. The work of Star Tailors shop gets done on two sewing machines set in a single room, located on the third floor of a five-storied building near the super market.