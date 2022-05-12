Taka keeps depreciating in volatile dollar market

Bangladesh has continued depreciating taka against the US dollar at a similar pace with other countries while the central bank is frequently selling dollars from the forex reserve to pay the import costs.

In the aftermath, the dollar price in phases jumped by Tk 0.7 in the last one and a half months and stood at Tk 86.7 on Monday.

But the banks are charging importers Tk 92 to Tk 93 for each dollar, which is eventually pulling up the consumer product price.

The Bangladesh Bank has recently scaled up the cash margin for opening letter of credit (LC) in an effort to discourage imports and put a brake on dollar spending.

The step has been taken as the country, with its current forex reserve, is likely to face a shortfall to pay the import costs for the next six months.