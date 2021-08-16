City

Taliban victory may encourage militants in Bangladesh: DMP chief

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
DMP commissioner Shafiqul Islam
DMP commissioner Shafiqul Islam

Voicing concern over the Afghan situation DMP commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam on Monday said it may encourage the militants in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

“The militants in Bangladesh are encouraged in view of the international current situation and they are organising a gang following the context of it,” the DMP chief told reporters.

He said the Taliban victory will create a new wave in the sub-continent and the Jihadists will be happy over it.

He said the law enforcement agencies are ready to control any situation in the country.

He also urged the guardians to be careful over the current situation.

“We should take the situation seriously and take necessary steps in this regard,” he said.

Replying to a question the DMP commissioner said, “We are prepared but everyone should work in a coordinated way to tackle the new wave following Taliban’s victory. It is not only the work of police, the guardians and the authorities concerned of the universities should assist police.”

The intelligence is also keeping close vigil, he said.

