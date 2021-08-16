Taliban victory may encourage militants in Bangladesh: DMP chief

He said the Taliban victory will create a new wave in the sub-continent and the Jihadists will be happy over it.
He said the law enforcement agencies are ready to control any situation in the country.
He also urged the guardians to be careful over the current situation.
“We should take the situation seriously and take necessary steps in this regard,” he said.
Replying to a question the DMP commissioner said, “We are prepared but everyone should work in a coordinated way to tackle the new wave following Taliban’s victory. It is not only the work of police, the guardians and the authorities concerned of the universities should assist police.”
The intelligence is also keeping close vigil, he said.