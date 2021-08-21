Teachers’ association remains mum as BCL locks Asif Nazrul’s room

The Dhaka University Teachers’ Association did not issue any statement regarding the locking of the law department chairman's office, nor did the pro-BNP-Jamaat teachers' organisation do so.

DU Teachers’ Association general secretary Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan told Prothom Alo, “The Facebook status of Asif Nazrul was controversial. In no way was that a right thing to do. Chhatra League and Muktijuddha Mancha locked his room out of grievance. But it would have been better if they approached the university administration about the matter instead of doing something like that.”

Speaking to Prothom Alo, convener of the BNP-Jamaat-leaning teachers' organisation, Lutfor Rahman, on Thursday said, “We are observing the situation and how the authorities handle the matter. We hope the authorities will handle it intelligently and stand by the teacher.”

As the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan, professor Asif Nazrul posted a status on his verified Facebook profile on Tuesday. The status read, “Bangladesh also could see scenes like that of Kabul airport if a fair election is held.”

Following this, a group of BCL men tool a procession to the law department and locked Asif Nazrul’s room after a programme at Central Shaheed Minar marking the anniversary of the series bomb blast across the country on 17 August. They also put up some handwritten posters that called Asif Nazrul a “traitor”, “an agent of Taliban” and “an aide of militancy”.