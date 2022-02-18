Three remanded over gang-rape of teenager in Lalbagh

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Mahbub Ahmed passed the order as police produced the three along with another accused Dalia Akter Dina before the court and pleaded to place them on seven-day remand each in the case.
After hearing the plea, the court place the three accused of remand and sent Dina to jail.
The accused allegedly raped the victim in two different locations by confining her there for four days and later released her in Dhaka University TSC area on 16 February.
Father of the victim filed the case with Lalbagh police station on 17 February.