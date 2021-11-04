Transporters to go on indefinite strike from Friday

Bus, truck and covered van owners called an indefinite nationwide strike from Friday in protest against fuel price hike.

Convenor of Bangladesh Truck-Covered Van, Tank Lorry and Prime Movers Owners and Workers Coordination Council Md Rustom Ali announced their decision on Thursday following an emergency meeting of the organisation.

Leaders of the organisation said the government raised the toll of Bangabandhu Bridge and Muktarpur Bridge from 257 per cent to 300 per cent “illogically” on 2 November and then it raised the prices of fuel, said a press release.