U-Turn project: Two demolished, eight come to no use

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) constructed two U-Turns on Dhaka-Mymensing highway in the capital’s Uttara area one and a half years ago at the cost of about Tk 75 million to get rid of traffic congestion.

These U-Turns were demolished in January last because of two reasons; firstly, work on another mega project (bus rapid transit or BRT) is progressing on the road stretching airport to Gazipur and secondly, those two U-Turns were not reducing traffic congestion.

There are eight more U-Turns on Dhaka-Mymensing highway in Banani, Mahakhali and Tejgaon and these are not much effective, so question aroused on the U-Turn construction project. The DNCC spent 308.4 million (30.84 crore) to construct these 10 U-Turns.