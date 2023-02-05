Patient dies while escaping from fire

A 60-year old patient with respiratory problem died while trying to escape as a fire broke out at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased is Jasim Uddin, hailing from Shree Nayun Kandi village under Titas police station in Cumilla.

Talking to reporters at DMCH, deceased’s son Mofiz said that his father was taking treatment on the sixth floor of the new building of DMCH with respiratory illness on Sunday.