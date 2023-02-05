Patient dies while escaping from fire

As a fire broke out in kidney department on the fourth floor of the hospital in the afternoon, he fell down from the stairs while he was trying to get down hurriedly, he said.
Later he was rescued and taken to the emergency department where physicians declared him dead.
Sources at the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters said the fire originated from the air conditioner in a room on the 4th floor of the new building at around 3:04 pm.
Two firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the flame around 3:12 pm, said duty officer of the FSCD headquarters' control room Khaleda Yesmin.
Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police camp, said though there was no causality in the fire incident but the old man died due to breathing problem during the fire incident.