Dhaka air pollution: HC asks what steps have been taken

The High Court on Tuesday wanted to know the steps taken to prevent air pollution in Dhaka and asked the authorities concerned including the Department of Environment to inform about it on 5 February.

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali passed the order after hearing a petition seeking implementation of the court orders in this regard.

Senior lawyer Manzill Murshid stood for the petitioner while Amatul Karim and Syed Ahmed Raza represented the Department of Environment and Dhaka South City Corporation, respectively.