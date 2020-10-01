UNO Wahida released from hospital

Former Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Ghoraghat, Wahida Khanam, who was undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital after a brutal attack at her official residence in Dinajpur, has been released from the hospital after about one month of treatment.

She was discharged from the hospital after 12:00pm on Thursday, reports UNB.

“The brain surgery conducted on her was hundred per cent successful. Now she can walk but it will take one or two more weeks for her full recovery. She has no disability now,” said Mohammad Zahed Hossain, chief of the Neurotrauma department of the hospital while briefing newsmen at the hospital premises after her release.

Now, Wahida will be taken to the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP), Mirpur for further treatment.

It will take around one month for her to get back normal life, he said.

UNO Wahida and her father were seriously injured in an attack by miscreants at her home on the Upazila Parishad premises on 3 September.

They were initially taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital. Later, the UNO was airlifted to Dhaka and admitted to the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital.

