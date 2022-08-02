Dhaka is world's third most polluted city

Air pollution still remains one of the top most challenges for Bangladesh -- its capital has been ranked the third most polluted city in the world, UNB reports.

On Tuesday, the capital's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 161 at 10.40am. The air was classified as ‘unhealthy’.

Chile's Santiago and Pakistan’s Lahore occupied the first and second spots in the list with AQI scores of 164 and 162, respectively.