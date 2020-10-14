US deputy secretary Biegun arrives in Dhaka

US deputy secretary of state Stephen E Biegun reached Dhaka on Wednesday to discuss Bangladesh-US cooperation on COVID-19 response, recovery efforts and sustainable economic development, reports news agency UNB.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen received Biegun upon his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from New Delhi, India after wrapping up his three-day visit there.

US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller was also present there, an official said.

Biegun is scheduled to hold a meeting with state minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam at a hotel in the capital this evening.