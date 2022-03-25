‘Where wilI I seek justice, there’s no justice here,’ says father of student shot dead

Grieving father Jamal Uddin was talking to Prothom Alo while waiting for his daughter's body in front of the morgue at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Friday morning.

He said his village home is in Muradnagar, Cumilla. He was thinking about burying his daughter at a graveyard in Shajahanpur in the capital city. He said he would bury his daughter today if he gets the body.

Samia was a candidate for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams from Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls’ College in the capital.