‘Where wilI I seek justice, there’s no justice here,’ says father of student shot dead

Grieving father Jamal Uddin was talking to Prothom Alo while waiting for his daughter's body in front of the morgue at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Friday morning.
He said his village home is in Muradnagar, Cumilla. He was thinking about burying his daughter at a graveyard in Shajahanpur in the capital city. He said he would bury his daughter today if he gets the body.
Samia was a candidate for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams from Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls’ College in the capital.
Samia Afnan Jamal was one of the two persons killed in indiscriminate shooting in Shajahanpur’s Amtola Mosque area in the capital city at around 10:15 on Thursday night.
The other person was identified as Zahidul Islam aka Tipu, 58, former general secretary of Awami League’s Motijheel unit. Samia Afnan was on a rickshaw stuck in a traffic jam at the time of shooting. The driver of Zahidul’s microbus was also shot in the incident.
Jamal Uddin, who works at a private firm, said, “Samia was on the way to home from her friend’s home in Khilgaon. Her mother told her, 'Your maternal uncle is coming over from Chattogram so there won't be much space at home. You don’t need to come home tonight, instead stay at your friend’s place.' The incident took place when Samia was returning to her friend’s home. Her friend was also with her that time.”
Jamal Uddin further said his daughter was shot to the left of her back. He was shown a photograph.
“No parents can expect such a death of their child,” Jamal Uddin added.