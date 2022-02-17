Why not Nagar Paribahan in all Dhaka routes?

People's suffering on Dhaka streets is no longer news. But it certainly is news whenever there is any sort of relief in the public transport of the capital. Most of the people of the city of about 20 million endure immense sufferings while commuting to their destinations -- their offices, hospitals and educational institutions.

Ill-fated city dwellers have to endure not only sufferings but even face death. It is not known whether anyone is losing their life while you are reading this article. Two motorcycle riders were killed in a road crash near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on this day. In another accident, a motorcyclist died after being hit by truck in Dhaka’s Shahbagh area. Such death on the road has has become a common phenomenon in the capital.

There is no updated data available on road accidents in the capital. A survey by the Accident Research Institute (ARI) of BUET (Bangladesh University of Engineering Technology) in 2018, reported that 24 people on an average were killed in road accidents every month from January to July this year whereas the number was 23 in 2017 and 12 in 2016 respectively, according to a Prothom Alo report.

The survey also shows that these accidents cause damages worth Tk 60,000 million a year.