Fardin's presence at Jatrabari traced around 2:15am: DMP

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Fardin Nur Parash was seen at Jatrabari intersection in Dhaka around 2:15am on 3 November -- the night before he was killed.

From there, Fardin, a third year student of the civil engineering department, was boarded by a youth to a Tarabo-bound human hauler, locally known as Leguna. There were four more passengers in the vehicle.