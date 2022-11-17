Fardin's presence at Jatrabari traced around 2:15am: DMP

Additional commissioner of Dhaka metropolitan police (DMP) Harun Ur Rashid came up with this disclosure on Thursday, saying that the driver and his assistant have been kept in police surveillance.
On 7 November, police recovered the body of Fardin Nur, 24, from Shitalakhya river in Narayanganj, three days after he went missing.
Then his father, Kazi Nur Uddin, filed a murder case with Rampura police station, accusing his friend Ayatullah Bushra. A Dhaka court on Wednesday sent Ayatullah Bushra to prison after a five-day remand in the case.
Harun Ur Rashid said the reason behind his death couldn’t be known yet. It is unclear where he was killed.
An investigating officer said among the four passengers, three were dropped off at Bishwa road while the remaining one at the next stoppage. From there, it takes at least one hour to reach Chanpara. So, the disclosure about his presence at Chanpara around 2:30 pm is not correct.
The officer claimed it is also incorrect that the body of Fardin was taken to the river to dump using a private car as Fardin's presence at Jatrabari was recorded around 2:15am while the footage of car movement in Chanpara was found around 1:30am.
However, earlier, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) claimed they traced Fardin's whereabouts at Chanpara around 2:30 am. The drug peddler of the area, Rayhan, might have killed him.