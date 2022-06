Md Sentu, brother-in-law of Nazma, hit her with a sharp weapon while she was busy in her household work in the kitchen, leaving her injured, said family members.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp, said physicians declared Nazma dead when she was brought here around 10:24am.

Police arrested Sentu and sent the body to the hospital morgue for autopsy.